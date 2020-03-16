DHS issues waivers to speed-up border construction across Desert Southwest

Immigration

WASHINGTON D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued six new waivers, expediting border wall construction along Yuma and El Centro.

Approximately 177 miles of the border will be updated, including regions where there are no barriers at all.

These updates will take place within Border Patrol sectors in Yuma, El Centro, San Diego, Tucson, El Paso and Del Rio.

The Acting Secretary of Defense determined the project covered under the six waivers met the statutory requirements in place.

Therefore the projects will be funded by appropriations available to the Department of Defense.

The plans are in the works to be executed along with the DHS, Border Patrol, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2020.