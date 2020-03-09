El Centro Border Patrol arrests 30th sex offender this fiscal year

Immigration

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol (ECBP) has arrested its 30th sex offender this fiscal year.

34-year-old Jesus Ledezma-Rodriguez, a Mexican national, was arrested Sunday morning at about 5:45 a.m.

He was stopped on suspicion of entering the U.S. illegally, about 22 miles west of Calexico.

Ledezma was transported to the El Centro Station for immigration and Criminal history screening.

It was then discovered Ledezma had a conviction from October 2005 for "Sex with a Minor" in Sacramento.

Ledezma had been sentenced to 90 days confinement and five years probation for this crime. He was subsequently removed from the U.S. in January 2006.

He is currently held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

ECBP now says its agents have arrested and removed 30 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges upon illegal entry.