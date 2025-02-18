University of Arizona to receive new building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma is getting a new building.

This comes after the board of regents approved the two-acre land sale from the "U of A" to the county.

The new building is set to be around 16,000 square feet.

It will host office spaces, labs, and a commercial kitchen to teach nutrition.

"We'll be just better located and because of that, we'll have better engagement with the community and be able to just better deliver just because of the location," said Shane Burgess the Vice President for Agriculture Life, Nature Science, and Cooperative Extension.

The new building will be located near County 15th St. and Avenue A.

It will also be able to support various programs such as 4H youth education, and programs focused on diabetes prevention.

"Improving urban agriculture and you know, people who want to start small farms and all we'll have land available that's owned by the university, which will be made available to us," said Ed Martin the the Associate VP and Director of the Cooperative Extension.

Martin explains how this will help the future of agriculture in Yuma County.

"Our next generation of farmers and ranchers of these farms are going to be technicians and they're going to be technical experts, and they're going to be people who are going to be trained in areas such as communications and graphics," said Martin.

The new building will also host family development and financial planning.

They hope construction will start soon.