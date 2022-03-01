Home Grown: Gov. Ducey looks to bring $1 billion in water restoration funding

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, Gov. Doug Ducey has outlined a plan to bring more water resources to Arizona's decreasing water supply.

Farmers thrive working in fields along the Colorado River, but when this natural resource is limited, it puts Arizonans in a panic.

The proposed new Arizona Water Authority would be a $1 billion investment into water preservation to combat the drought specifically along the Colorado River.

Jesus Melendrez, natural resource program manager with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) says there are many endangered species including plants and animals that are dying because they do not have access to water.

The prolonged drought could force Yuma farmers to scale back on production which has already happened in central Arizona.

"If that starts dwindling down, then what's going to happen to Yuma? You know, what's going to happen to all the farmlands that we have now? It's going to turn into houses. And then, houses [means] more population," Melendrez said.

The YCNHA relies entirely on grants for funding projects like improved irrigation and desalination.

This statewide proposal could expand water resources to rural farmland and big metropolitan areas.