Home Grown: Southwest Ag Summit now open for registration

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, registration is now open for an annual ag event.

The Southwest Agricultural Summit is one of the most premier agriculture industry shows in our area.

Topics up for discussion include irrigation, food safety, crop protection, technology and even immigration reform.

The event is February 22-24, 2022.

It will be hosted by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association along with the University of Arizona Yuma County Cooperative Extension, the Arizona Farm Bureau and Arizona Western College.

It is open to growers in Arizona, California, New Mexico and northern Mexico.

Registration can be found here.