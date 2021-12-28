Skip to Content
Home Grown: Southwest Ag Summit now open for registration

April Hettinger

News 11's April Hettinger showcases some of the topics for growers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, registration is now open for an annual ag event.

The Southwest Agricultural Summit is one of the most premier agriculture industry shows in our area.

Topics up for discussion include irrigation, food safety, crop protection, technology and even immigration reform.

The event is February 22-24, 2022. 

It will be hosted by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association along with the University of Arizona Yuma County Cooperative Extension, the Arizona Farm Bureau and Arizona Western College.

It is open to growers in Arizona, California, New Mexico and northern Mexico.

Registration can be found here.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

