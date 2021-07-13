Home Grown: INSV lettuce virus workshop in Yuma

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, a type of virus called Impatients Necrotic Spot Virus (INSV) was first detected in Yuma County lettuce in spring 2021.

Once a crop has the INSV virus, it cannot be harvested and must be destroyed.

This had farmers worried for the next lettuce season.

Growers have been conducting tests during the summer after they found out more than 40 fields in Yuma County were infected.

The Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture (YCEDA) is holding a workshop on August 11th, both virtually and in person, to talk about the biology of the disease and how it can impact the lettuce industry in the coming seasons.