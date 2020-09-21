Home Grown: Local growers adjust to shifts in crop demand

Home Grown

Restaurant demand plunges by 40% - Grocery demand increases 20-30%

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Farmers across the Desert Southwest are feeling the effects of the pandemic. At the same time they're planting the seeds of eventual recovery.

John Boelts, owner of Desert Premium Farms, hopes to recover the losses he suffered during pandemic by continuing to grow what Yuma County is known for: lettuce.

He says the multi-billion dollar agriculture industry has suffered about a 40% loss because of the closure of institutions like schools, restaurants and food courts.

However, Boelts tells us, grocery story demand for his crops have climbed by as much as 30%.

The long time grower says, he's seen interest in farming jobs wane over the past 20 to 30 years. The ag industry now struggles to keep tractor seats filled with those willing to do the work.

Boelts says many farmworkers opted for unemployment when the pandemic hit. He says that's impacted growers' ability to pick and ship their produce.

CBS 13's April Hettinger is taking a closer look at the problems created for farmers by the pandemic. You can see her full report today on 13 On Your Side at Four.