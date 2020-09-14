Home Grown: Herbicide distribution agreement benefits Yuma

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gowan Company based in Yuma develops and markets products to distribute domestically and internationally.

They recently signed an agreement with Bayer Ag for exclusive distribution rights for the postemergence herbicide Ricestar.

Development manager for crop protection with Gowan Company, Jason Brandenberger, said Ricestar comes in a liquid form and is intended to help rice growers control weeds.

"It's used strictly in rice crops. So, it's used after the crop is come up to control grassy weeds," Brandenberger said.

Gowan's responsibility as a distributor is to keep the pesticides up to date with current uses so farmers will still be able to tackle grasses like sprangletop.

