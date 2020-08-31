Home Grown: Yuma loses Ag legend to cancer

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two sons are remembering their father's legacy and the impact he made on the agriculture industry for more than 37 years.

Albert Garnica was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in May and started treatment shortly after. On August 26, 2020, he took his last breath.

Garnica primarily grew romaine and other types of lettuce but also maintained fields of spinach and broccoli.

His oldest son, Albert Garnica Jr. says he took farming seriously and loved being hands-on in the fields.

"He was so passionate about the agriculture business. He was always out in the fields," Albert Jr. said. "He was never like in his office. His office was in the fields."

Steven Garnica, his younger son, wants his dad to be remembered as a family man who was putting others before himself.

"My grandpa always told him that we have to feed the world or feed the other country, and this is how he did it," Steven said.

