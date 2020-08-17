Field prep is just as important as crop maintenance

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The month of August is used to prepare the soil for a busy month of September planting.

Matt McGuire, Chief Agriculture Officer of JV Smith Companies, says although maintaining the fields is essential, crops rely on health and well-managed soil.

A tractor programmed by a GPS is operated to plow the soil in a consistent pattern. Other machines use lasers to rotate the dirt.

McGuire grew up around agriculture in Salinas, California but ultimately developed a passion for farming in Yuma.

JV Smith Companies produces all kinds of vegetables like lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, and more. The distribute crops all across the U.S. and even in Canada.

He says the pandemic has spiked up produce sales at the grocery stores since most people are buying groceries to cook from home; however, restaurant and school closures have hurt the agriculture business.

