Agents find over $200K worth of illegal drugs on State Route 86

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over $200,000 worth of illegal drugs were found, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

At about 10:46 a.m., agents stopped a semi-truck stopping at the State Route 86 immigration checkpoint and referred it to secondary inspection.

A K-9 team alerted agents drugs in the truck, when 14 packages were found wrapped in cellophane.

The packages were confirmed to have cocaine and meth, weighing a total of 25.5 pounds and had an estimated worth of $213,000.

“This excellent apprehension came just in time for Valentine’s Day,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “My heart is filled with warmth at both the thought that these dangerous drugs won’t make it to ma and pa America and the fact that a black-hearted drug smuggler hopefully is headed to prison.”