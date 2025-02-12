Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector seize almost $127,000 worth of meth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tucscon Sector Border Patrol agents recently seized methamphetamine in two separate incidents, with the meth weighing a combined total of 139 pounds, and has an estimated street value of $127,000.

In a press release, the first incident took place on Saturday, February 8, agents for the Ajo Station were assigned "to off-road specialty units responded to a report of a suspected border crosser just over a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border" after "responding to an alert from an integrated fixed tower operator."

CBP says during the search, the agents found and arrested a migrant and also found a "large backpack nearby containing roughly 34 pounds of meth," and the migrant is in custody "pending drug smuggling charges."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Two days later, CBP says the second incident took place on Monday, February 10, when "agents from the Casa Grande Station motorcycle unit" responded after a "mobile surveillance operator" detected "suspected drug smugglers traveling through the desert near the Sierra Blanca Mountains."

Upon arrival, agents found three backpacks containing nearly 106 pounds of meth that had been abandoned, but there were no suspects found in the area.

