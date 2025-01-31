Officers stop two smuggling attempts at Port of San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two smuggling attempts were stopped by officers at the San Luis Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The first attempt was stopped on January 29 at about 5:30 a.m. An officer stopped a 23-year-old man driving a Chevrolet sedan and was referred to secondary inspection.

A canine alerted officers to drugs in the sedan, where officers found 12 packages beneath the carpet on the floor of the car. The packages had over 117 pounds of meth.

The second attempt was on January 30 at about 11:30 p.m.. Officers stopped a 42-year-old man in a Ford truck.

Officers were able to find 25 packages inside a speaker box in the back of the truck. The packages had about 69 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of about $805,359.

“Our enforcement posture and multiple layers of inspection attributed to these significant seizures and ultimately prevented these dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis.