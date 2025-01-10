Officers find over 150 pounds of meth in truck passing through Calexico Port of Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found over 150 pounds of meth inside a truck at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

At about 9:05 p.m. on January 5, officers stopped a 46-year-old man driving a 2024 pickup truck and referred him to secondary inspection.

A K-9 unit alerted officers to the back side of the truck, where officers found 11 packages under the rear seats and in the fenders.

"I am extremely proud of our officers' exceptional ability to remain steadfast and vigilant while carrying out our mission and keeping communities safe," said Roque Caza, Area Port Director of Calexico.