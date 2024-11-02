Yuma man arrested for possessing drugs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) arrested a man Friday morning.

In a press release, the task force, consisting of officers and agents with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Border Patrol, served a naroctics search warrant in the area of West 9th Street and South 14th Street at around 10:15am.

During the search of the residence, YCSO says their K-9 Aisha assisted them in finding the following drugs:

1,566 counterfeit M30 pills containing Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $4,698.00

26.2 grams of powder also containing Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,310.00

82.5 grams of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,650.00

10.5 grams of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $525.00

YCSO says the task force, along with additional YCSO deputies and HSI agencies, also seized 42 narcotic pills, a firearm and multiple items of paraphernalia "indicative of street sales."

After that, the task force arrested the suspect, a 44-year-old Yuma man, who was then booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for the following charges:

Two counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sales

Two counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Four counts of Narcotic Drug Violations

Three counts of Possession of a Narcotic for Sales, Possession of a Weapon in a Drug offense, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Possessor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

If anyone sees a suspected drug activity, they are urged to call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or visit their website to submit an anonymous tip.