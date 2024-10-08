Calexico resident finds fentanyl pills in their car after shopping

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Calexico resident found fentanyl pills in their car while parked outside a shopping store.

Calexico police say the driver did not know how or who might have put the fentanyl pills in their car

“When they opened their truck to put the merchandise into, they found several bags full of blue pills," explained acting Calexico police Lt. Sean Acuña.

The Calexico Police Department says the driver called law enforcement saying they found more than 200 pounds of blue pills in September.

Law enforcement says the driver pulled into the store Big 5 and when they came back to their car, they made the shocking discovery.

"These bags were later determined to be fentanyl pills and had an approximate weight of 210 pounds. This person obviously upon locating this large quantity of pills contacted Calexico PD and Calexico police Department got a hold of Homeland Security Investigation who took charge of the investigation," said Lt. Acuña.

The Calexico Police Department says the driver did the right thing by contacting law enforcement right way.

“In this situation, this person happened to call it in. It’s consistent with somebody who usually would not have something to do with this type of activity because if you were involved you would simply not call the police," said Lt. Acuña.

Police say they receive at least two calls of fentanyl overdoses every week.