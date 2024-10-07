Officers for the CBP San Diego Field Office seize narcotics worth over $21 million

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the San Diego Field Office ports of entry ended the month of August by seizing 10,827 pounds of narcotics "worth millions in dollars in 108 separate incidents."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

According to a press release, CBP officers seized the following narcotics during the month of August:

9,525 pounds of methamphetamine.

968 pounds of cocaine.

298 pounds of fentanyl.

36 pounds of heroin.

These narcotics have an estimated street value of over $21 million, and were intercepted in 108 separate incidents, according to CBP.

CBP says the suspects involved in the incidents were "arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation" while CBP seized the narcotics and vehicles used to smuggle the drugs into the country.

CBP also says the San Diego Field Office "encompasses ports of entry within Southern California to include San Ysidro, San Diego air and seaport, Otay Mesa, Tecate, Calexico East/West and Andrade," and says officers "are committed to continue working closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking networks."

"At the San Diego Field Office, our mission is clear: to protect our borders, safeguard our nation, and ensure the safety of our communities. These numbers highlight our successful efforts in employing a multi-faceted approach to dismantle transnational criminal organizations. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and fostering vital partnerships, we are enhancing our capabilities to disrupt drug smuggling operations and prevent narcotics from entering our communities." Sidney K. Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego

