Multiple drug busts at San Luis Port of Entry

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says nearly 300 pounds of illegal drugs were found through a series of stops.

The first incident happened on Friday, August 23 at about 5:15 p.m., when officers stopped a 22-year-old man tried to get into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.

While investigating, officers found 1,000 rounds of ammunition in 50 boxes throughout the car.

The second incident happened the next day at about 5:30 a.m., when officers stopped a 24-year-old man in a Ford sedan. A canine unit alerted officers of illegal drugs.

Officers found 95 packages in the quarter panels, doors and fuel tank of the car. The packages held meth, black-tar heroin and fentanyl pills.

A third incident happened Sunday, August 25, at about 3:45 p.m., when officers stopped a 32-year-old woman in a Honda SUV. A canine unit again alerted officers of narcotics, when 80 packages of meth were found in the fuel tank, spare tire and firewall of the car.

The last incident happened Monday, August 26 at about 2 a.m. Officers stopped a 51-year-old man in a Chevrolet pickup truck, when officers found 40 packages of fentanyl in the firewall, rear cab wall and tailgate.

“These outbound and inbound enforcement actions highlight CBP’s commitment to safeguarding our border communities and overall border security mission, stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis.