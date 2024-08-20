Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Over $5M worth of meth disguised as watermelon found in shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Published 3:00 PM

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over $5 million worth meth was uncovered within a shipment of watermelons at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers stopped a 29-year-old driving a tractor-trailer with a shipment of watermelon and referred him to secondary inspection.

During their investigation, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper disguised as watermelons.

Inside the packages were meth weighing a total of 4,587 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $5 million.

Marcos Icahuate

