Illegal drugs found in tractor trailer at Calexico facility

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico officers found over 150 pounds of illegal drugs at the Calexico Port Cargo Facility in a tractor trailer frame, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP says officers found a 47-year-old driving an empty tractor trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico and conducted an inspection.

During their investigation, officers examined a false compartment and found 56 packages, which were identified as the following:

148.28 pounds of cocaine

12.08 pounds of meth

"Our dedicated CBP officers used their keen instincts and thorough inspection techniques to uncover these dangerous narcotics hidden in a non-factory compartment of the trailer frame," said Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico Roque Caza. "This significant seizure exemplifies our proactive approach in our border protection measures while ensuring the smooth facilitation of lawful trade and travel."