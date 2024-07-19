Border Patrol agents seize 450 pounds of liquid methamphetamine

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 31-year-old Mexican citizen suspected of "smuggling 450 pounds of methamphetamine," according to a press release.

The press release says the arrest happened on July 8 at around 2:00pm when agents stopped an orange Freightliner semi-truck "traveling northbound on Highway 8 near Coachella."

The press release adds that a Border Patrol K-9 team was deployed and alerted the agents of "the presence of drugs in the vehicle" during the inspection.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

From there, the press release says the semi-truck and driver were taken to the Indio Border Patrol station, where a more thorough inspection was conduction.

The press release the says after the agents tested the liquid in the fuel tanks, the test confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

"I tend to think large shipments of methamphetamine such as this pose a risk to Americans on several levels, including increases in crime and decreases in health and safety. Agents in the Premier Sector will continue to take the fight to smugglers of all types with one goal in mind: winning on behalf of the taxpayer." Gregory Bovino, Chief Border Patrol Agents, El Centro Sector

The total value of the drugs seized, according to the press release, is around $540,000.