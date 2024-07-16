Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Illegal drugs found in vehicle muffler at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fentanyl powder, heroin and cocaine were found hidden in a car at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers say they stopped a 28-year-old man entering the U.S. in a 2003 sedan at about 4:30 in the morning.

The driver was investigated at secondary inspection, where officers found 10 packages in the car's muffler.

The packages contained the following:

  • 4.62 pounds of fentanyl powder
  • 7.71 pounds of black tar heroin
  • 2.46 pounds of brown powder heroin
  • 2.11 pounds of cocaine

A total of 16.9 pounds of illegal drugs were found.

“Our CBP officers successfully intercepted a significant narcotics seizure ingeniously concealed within a vehicle’s muffler. This singular event highlights the innovative, yet desperate measures used by drug trafficking organizations. Our dedicated officers remain vigilant, continuing to safeguard our communities from the dangers of illicit drugs.”

Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa and Tecate ports of entry.

