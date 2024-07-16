Illegal drugs found in vehicle muffler at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Fentanyl powder, heroin and cocaine were found hidden in a car at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Officers say they stopped a 28-year-old man entering the U.S. in a 2003 sedan at about 4:30 in the morning.

The driver was investigated at secondary inspection, where officers found 10 packages in the car's muffler.

The packages contained the following:

4.62 pounds of fentanyl powder

7.71 pounds of black tar heroin

2.46 pounds of brown powder heroin

2.11 pounds of cocaine

A total of 16.9 pounds of illegal drugs were found.