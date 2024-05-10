Skip to Content
Drug Busts

Two suspects arrested after deputies served a narcotics search warrant

Google Maps
By
New
today at 2:00 PM
Published 2:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home and arrested two people after finding almost 16 ounces of Methamphetamine worth almost $9K.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the task force served the search warrant on Thursday evening at a home in the area of Saddle Drive near Frontage Road.

YCSO's K-9 "Aisha" helped with the search and deputies found about 15.49 ounces of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $8,782, a firearm, and other items indicative of street sales.

Two suspects of the search warrant were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for multiple drug charges.

One suspect, a 75-year-old man, was booked for the following charges:

  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sales,
  • Possession of a Weapon in a Drug Offense,
  • three counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug,
  • and multiple counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Another suspect, a 47-year-old woman, was booked for the following charges:

  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sales,
  • Possession of a Dangerous Drug,
  • and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

YCSO reminds the community to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, go to www.yumacountysheriff.org.

Article Topic Follows: Drug Busts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content