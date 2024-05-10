Two suspects arrested after deputies served a narcotics search warrant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home and arrested two people after finding almost 16 ounces of Methamphetamine worth almost $9K.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said the task force served the search warrant on Thursday evening at a home in the area of Saddle Drive near Frontage Road.

YCSO's K-9 "Aisha" helped with the search and deputies found about 15.49 ounces of Methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $8,782, a firearm, and other items indicative of street sales.

Two suspects of the search warrant were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for multiple drug charges.

One suspect, a 75-year-old man, was booked for the following charges:

Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sales,

Possession of a Weapon in a Drug Offense,

three counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug,

and multiple counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Another suspect, a 47-year-old woman, was booked for the following charges:

Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sales,

Possession of a Dangerous Drug,

and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

YCSO reminds the community to call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, go to www.yumacountysheriff.org.