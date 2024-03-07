CBP seizes methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and guns from one vehicle

Estimated street value of seized narcotics was worth more than $800,000

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry found methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and three handguns hidden in one vehicle.

CBP officers conducted pre-primary inspections on Monday evening.

They encountered a 38-year-old woman driving a 2019 SUV applying for admission into the United States from Mexico, said CBP.

When officers were inspecting the SUV, they found several packages behind the rear seats.

CBP said officers then used X-ray imaging technology to scan the SUV, resulting in anomalies in the vehicle's firewall, rear seats, spare tire, and trunk.

A K9 team then responded to screen the vehicle and received a positive alert for the presence of narcotics in the trunk area, said CBP.

According to CBP, officers extracted a total of 103 packages containing methamphetamine, blue fentanyl pills, heroin, and cocaine, and discovered three handguns.

The total weight of the narcotics was 126.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $885,460.

“Another outstanding interdiction by our CBP officers,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “Our officers inspect over 100,000 travelers each day, balancing the need to efficiently process legitimate trade and travel with the ability to intercept illicit goods and narcotics. This seizure is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

CBP said the woman was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, while the narcotics, firearms, and vehicle were seized.