Two teens arrested in drug bust

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department arrested a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old for having a large amount of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The Calexico Police Department said the vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign on East Cole Boulevard near Clinton Avenue.

Police say when they approached the gray Honda, they saw multiple white bags in the rear seat.

“While investigating officers were able to locate a large amount of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. About a total of 65 pounds of mixer of meth and fentanyl pills located in the vehicle," stated Anthony Torres, Calexico Police Department.

Officers say the car had Baja California license plates.

The case is still under investigation.