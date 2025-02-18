Thieves steal hundreds of eggs from a cafe in Seattle

SEATTLE (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Thieves raided Seattle's Luna Park Cafe on a recent early morning, leaving the scene with hundreds of eggs as the price for the breakfast staple soared to about 70 cents per egg, according to police.

Seattle police said officers responded to the West Seattle cafe around 4:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, after the thieves were caught on security cameras.

Footage provided to Storyful by the Luna Park Cafe shows the thieves repeatedly coming in an out of the cafe and loading items onto a white van parked outside the establishment, before leaving and coming back for more about 13 minutes later.

The thieves' van is seen leaving for the last time as an employee in a black car approaches the cafe and shines their headlights on the vehicle.

According to Seattle police, the two thieves, identified as men, stole "an estimated 540 eggs, worth about $387, as well as bacon, ground beef, blueberries, and liquid egg products."

The stolen items were worth about $780, police said.

U.S. egg prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks as an epidemic of bird flu has forced many producers to cull their flocks.