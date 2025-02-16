Skip to Content
Crime

San Diego woman sentenced for smuggling heroin-filled bibles into California prisons

U.S. Department of Justice
By ,
today at 5:39 PM
Published 5:55 PM

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - A San Diego woman was sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin-filled bibles into California prisons.

Lucresia Stone-Rojas, 46, will spend the next seven years behind bars for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, which she pleaded guilty to these charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court records show Stone-Rojas was first arrested in November of 2023 after officers found a loaded handgun inside a stolen Porshe she was driving.

Over a month later, she was arrested again. This time, federal investigators found sealed packages addressed to prison inmates.

Inside were two bibles with about 23 grams of heroin hidden inside them.

To learn more about the sentencing, read the press release below.

Stone-Rojas - Press ReleaseDownload

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content