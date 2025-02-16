San Diego woman sentenced for smuggling heroin-filled bibles into California prisons

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - A San Diego woman was sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin-filled bibles into California prisons.

Lucresia Stone-Rojas, 46, will spend the next seven years behind bars for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, and possession with intent to distribute heroin, which she pleaded guilty to these charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court records show Stone-Rojas was first arrested in November of 2023 after officers found a loaded handgun inside a stolen Porshe she was driving.

Over a month later, she was arrested again. This time, federal investigators found sealed packages addressed to prison inmates.

Inside were two bibles with about 23 grams of heroin hidden inside them.

