CBP officers at the Area Port of San Luis intercepts multiple smuggling attempts

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis stopped multiple smuggling attempts involving "hard-narcotics, currency, ammunition, and a firearm" over the weekend.

In a press release, the first incident took place on Friday, January 24, at around 1:30 p.m., when CBP officers saw a 19-year-old man driving a Jeep SUV, "attempting to exit the United States to Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP says the teen, a U.S. citizen, was "referred for further examination" after a CBP canine alerted them "to the presence of ammunition in the vehicle."

Upon secondary inspection, CBP says officers used a "non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV" and they found "anomalies beneath the seats of the vehicle," which officers then found and seized "100 boxes of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition concealed within natural voids beneath the seats of the vehicle."

"Each box contained 20 rounds with a total of 2,000 rounds discovered," CBP says.

January 25 seizure

Another incident took place on Saturday, January 25, at around 1:30 a.m., when officers saw an 18-year-old man driving a Volkswagen sedan, "applying for entry from Mexico," according to CBP.

CBP says the teen, also a U.S. citizen, was "referred for further examination" after a CBP canine alerted them "to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Using non-intrusive techonlogy, CBP says officers found "anomalies within the floor of the vehicle," prompting them to search the vehicle.

CBP says officers found and seized 32 packages hidden "beneath the carpet on the floor of the vehicle," with one of the packages containing over two pounds of white fentanyl powder while the other 31 packages contained around 70 pounds of blue fentanyl pills.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $604,070.

January 26 seizures

The third incident happened on Sunday, January 26, at around 8:30 p.m., when officers came across a 49-year-old man driving a Jeep SUV, "applying for entry from Mexico," CBP says.

CBP then says the driver, also a U.S. citizen, was "referred for further examination" after a CBP canine alerted them "to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle."

During the secondary inspection, CBP says officers used non-intrusive technology, and found "a loaded .40 caliber pistol, 13 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and 100 rounds of .22 mm ammunition concealed within the center console of the vehicle."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Later that night, at around 11:00 p.m., CBP says officers saw a 23-year-old woman from the U.S. "attempting to exit the United States to Mexico," but was "referred for secondary inspection."

During that time, CBP says officers conducted a "personal search," which resulted in the "discovery of nine bundles of undeclared U.S. currency, totaling $22,363," concealed around the woman's midsection.

Immediately after that, at around 11:02 p.m., CBP says officers saw another woman, a 26-year-old Mexican citizen and a legal permanent resident, "attempting to exit the United States to Mexico," but was also "referred for secondary inspection."

CBP says officer conducted a "personal search," which resulted in the "discovery of eight bundles of undeclared U.S. currency, totaling $56,063," concealed around the woman's midsection.

"America's frontline"

"Our CBP officers are truly America's frontline, committed to protect our borders and keep our communities safe. These inbound and outbound seizures are indicative of their commitment and importance," said Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis.

CBP says officers seized the drugs, ammunition, firearm, currency and vehicles while the travelers were "turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)."