El Centro man arrested for allegedly stealing law enforcement equipment

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from El Centro was arrested for allegedly stealing a firearm from law enforcement.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) says the incident took place over the weekend.

A man in his 40s was riding a bike on the wrong side of the road when police tried to arrest him. The man ran from police, starting a pursuit on foot, which ended on the train tracks.

Police found a stolen firearm on the man, which belonged to a law enforcement agency.

"The Investigations Bureau, along with officers from day shift and night shift, executed the search warrant at the suspect's residence, which lead to the discovery of additional stolen property, which would be the law enforcement bulletproof vest along with ammunition and binoculars, which were stolen from the burglary." Richard Gabat, El Centro Police Department

Police say the man is a convicted felon and is also affliated with a gang. Police also say he is currently at the Imperial County Jail.