DOJ sues Walgreens over allegations of dispensing unlawful prescriptions

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing pharmacy giant Walgreens for allegedly dispensing millions of unlawful prescriptions.

The government claims Walgreens knowingly filled the prescriptions, many for opioids even though they didn't have a legitimate medical purpose.

The 300-page lawsuit alleges that this has been going on since 2012, and some instances even resulted in patients dying from overdoses.

Walgreens released a statement, saying it stands behind its pharmacists, and that it follows all government rules and regulations when filling prescriptions.