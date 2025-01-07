Woman hospitalized after hit by falling bullet in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a falling bullet, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

At about 12:47 a.m. on January 1, 2025, police were called regarding a woman who was "struck by a projectile."

Investigators say the woman was in the S. 1st Avenue area when the 32-year-old woman felt a sharp pain as fireworks were set off.

She was taken to Onvida health and treated for a gunshot wound, according to YPD.

YPD says a bullet was fired into the air and fell vertically, hitting the woman, based on the trajectory.

Anyone who has any information on this case or may know the identity of someone shooting a firearm around midnight, is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.