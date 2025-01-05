FBI provides update on Bourbon Street attack

NEW ORLEANS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The FBI provided new information Sunday on the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

The FBI posted a compilation of video clips online related to the attack, which included Shamsud Din Jabbar testing Meta smart glasses in a mirror and surveillance clips of him in the French Quarter prior to the truck attack.

According to the FBI, the man they say is responsible for killing fourteen people, visited New Orleans twice in the weeks before the attack and recorded video of the area using Meta smart glasses: Once in October and the other a month later in November.

During that time, Jabbar recorded his movements as he rode through the French Quarter on a bicycle.

The FBI says that Meta glasses appear to look like regular glasses, but they allow the user to record videos and photos, hands-free.

Authorities say that Jabbar was actually wearing the glasses during the attack, but there was no indication he was recording at that time.

The video also shows Jabbar placing one improvised explosive device in a cooler at Bourbon and St. Peter Streets at 1:53 a.m. Central, which was moved later by unidentified individuals without knowledge of what was in the cooler.

Jabbar placed another explosive roughly 30 minutes later in a different "Bucket-type cooler."

Neither device detonated.