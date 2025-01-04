One woman dead after being shot during New Year’s celebrations

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Authorities in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

According to a press release obtained by KYMA, the incident took place on December 31, 2024, at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Coahuila Avenue, between 33rd and 34th Streets, "in the Altar neighborhood in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora."

The press release says the shooting was a result of "old family disputes" and "an argument began inside a home that escalated into an assault with a firearm," resulting in a woman, identified as 40-year-old Ramona Judith "N," getting shot.

As a result, the press release says the woman was taken to the City of Mexicali for medical attention, but she later died on January 1 of this year.

The press release says witnesses and the victims' relatives were interviewed "in order to clarify the events of that night," and that there was a person of interest, identified as a relative of the family, "who appears as the probable person responsible" for the shooting.

The press release also adds, "This social representation is continuing its investigations in order to bring the person responsible to justice, and will inform the public of the progress on the matter, once due process allows it."