Man suspected of shooting his mother and sister

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - New details on the shooting that happened at an RV park in El Centro that sent a woman and young girl to the hospital.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) says they arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting his 43-year-old mother and his 11-year-old sister.

ICSO says the mother was shot on the arm while the daughter was shot on the right side of her chest.

The shooting happened last Friday at the Country Life RV Park on Ross Avenue and Highway 111.

Law enforcement says they located an AR-15 rifle inside the home, however they still don't know if that was the weapon used in the shooting.

"As far as I know, he did not put up a fight...he was assisting for the care of his mother and sister as deputies arrived on scene. However, upon questioning, we wanted to make sure we understood what transpired in the incident," said Detective Dominic Aguirre with ICSO.

The suspect is currently at the Imperial County Jail and was booked on three felony charges including assault with a firearm. He's being held on a bond of $250,000.

ICSO says the two victims are recovering from their injuries.