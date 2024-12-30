Two men encourage children to steal from a recreational area

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man representing one recreational area in Imperial County says two men encouraged children to break-in, and the crime was captured on a surveillance video.

Video captured showed one man's excitement as a kid broke into a guard shack of the Republic of Slowjamastan Recreational Area near Ocotillo Wells.

The incident happened on December 15.

"They broke into the guard shack. They stole one of our mannequins. It's like a big security guard mannequin...They thought that was a funny prank. They stole other random supplies some camera equipment and some tools," said "Sultan" Randy Williams with the Republic of Slowjamastan.

Williams says the amount of damage is over $20,000, but the "Sultan" said the real damage is to the kids that were forced to be part of a crime against their will.

"For me, it's not about the property; those things can be fixed. It's about the minds and hearts of these children. I mean, that is child abuse at its very worse, so something needs to happen," Williams expressed,

The Republic of Slowjamastan posted a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

If you have any information, call the Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO).