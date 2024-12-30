Three stolen Rolex watches belonging to Keanu Reeves found in Chile

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Three Rolex watches stolen from Keanu Reeve's LA home in 2023 have been recovered by police in Santiago, Chile. The watches were engraved with "John Wick" references.

"I do expect Keanu Reeves to get his watches back, finally," said Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor.

CNN says during a raid of four houses, police in Chile, working with U.S. officials, reportedly recovered three watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves's LA home last December, including a $9000 Rolex engraved with his name.

It's the latest development in a continuing crackdown on alleged crime tourism rings targeting Southern California.

In August, a multi-agency task force in LA announced the arrest of six locals, running a Van Nuys rental car company and allegedly bringing in foreign nationals from South America to commit crimes in Los Angeles.

Investigators said from 2018 to 2024, the group organized about 120 burglaries in 80 cities across the country, with losses to individuals and businesses totaling more than $35 million.

"Crime tourism certainly isn't new, but we're seeing a lot more of it, and some of it has to do with the nature of individuals who are targeted, rich and famous people. But, a lot of it has to do with social media as well. People are posting when they're on vacation. Well, that makes their home a target. People are posting their bags and jewelry." Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor

Prosecutors say what these crime rings have been doing recently is flying people in, especially from Chile, the only Latin American country that allows travelers to get automatic tourist visas without the usual vetting, and having them break into the homes of pro athletes and celebrities.

Both the NBA and the NFL reportedly issued warnings this year to players about the threat.

Rahmani says he is struck by the level of cooperation from the Chilean government.