Wife of ex-fighter pilot “heartbroken” after Australian government approves extradition to U.S.

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The family of an ex-fighter pilot said on Monday, December 23, that they were "shocked and absolutely heartbroken" after the Australian government approved his extradition to the US to face charges of working with the Chinese military.

This footage shows Saffrine Duggan, who said that her husband, Dan Duggan, could be extradited as early as New Year's Day.

"We are shocked and absolutely heartbroken by this callous and inhumane decision which has been delivered just before Christmas with no explanation or justification from the government," Saffrine Duggan said.

Dan Duggan, who was born in the US and became an Australian citizen 13 years ago, was arrested in 2022 on orders from the U.S. government over claims that he breached arms trading laws by training Chinese pilots in South Africa between 2010 and 2012, according to ABC.

The charges against Duggan also include conspiracy and money laundering relating to his work as an instructor at the Test Flying Academy of South Africa.

Duggan denies all allegations.