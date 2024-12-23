Skip to Content
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection to 2010 car crash that killed five people near Calexico

Published 4:19 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to a hit-and-run from 2010 that resulted in the deaths of five people near Calexico, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Luis A. Gaspar was arrested by CHP at about 11:42 a.m. on December 23.

According to CHP, Gaspar is suspected of killing five people on State Route 98 near Calexico, which happened on November 13, 2010.

CHP says a Honda Civic attempted to pass a group of motorcyclists, forcing an oncoming Dodge Avenger to swerve, losing control and crashing into the motorcyclists. The driver of the Dodge stayed on scene but the driver of the Honda Civic was not heard from since.

CHP received an anonymous tip in September 2023, identifying the driver of the Honda Civic.

After a year-long investigation, Gaspar was found and taken into custody.

