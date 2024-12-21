Skip to Content
Woman shot and killed inside a Walmart in North Carolina

today at 10:06 AM
Published 10:18 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A woman was killed in a shooting at a Walmart in North Carolina Friday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 3:45 p.m. Eastern for a shooting inside the Lumberton Super Walmart on Fayetteville Road, police said.

A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the Woodforest Bank inside the Walmart while bystanders attempted life-saving measures.

The woman, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to UNC Health Southeastern where she later died. Police said the shooters fled the store and left the area.

Police do not suspect anyone else to be injured at this time.

