Calexico PD sees an uptick in package thefts during holiday season

today at 12:13 PM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The holiday season is here and so are package thieves.

The Calexico Police Department (CPD) says they have seen an uptick of package thefts during the holiday season.

Officiers say so far, there have been more than six cases where thieves steal packages from people's porches.

"We see this on ring cameras things of the nature, so be vigilant. If you know you're going to receive the package, and you're not going to be home, try to make arrangements with your neighbors or family members to secure those packages until you get home. Don't leave them out. [It is likely] that criminals and people with opportunity [would] see a package in for front yard or porch, they may take it," said Acting Lt. Sean Acuna with CPD.

Calexico Police says stealing packages can be a felony or misdemeanor, depending on the dollar amount.

