New York officials release images of suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in New York City have released two full-face photos of the man wanted in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning as Thompson was heading to an investor conference at the Hilton Hotel.

In other stills and video of the incident, the shooter was wearing a face mask. However, these new photos could help investigators identify the suspect.

Police say this shooting death was a targetted attack on Thompson.

NBC News has learned the words "Defend," "Deny," and "Depose" were written on the shell casings found at the scene.

Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for the suspect who police say made his way to Central Park after the shooting.