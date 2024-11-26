Tennessee officials arrest four people for sex trafficking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A collaborative effort between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Chattanooga Police Department (CPD), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has resulted in four arrests.

According to the TBI, the joint investigation aimed to disrupt human sex trafficking activities in Hamilton County.

Acting on gathered intelligence, authorities located a local hotel where they confirmed illegal sex operations were taking place.

Three women were arrested on charges of prostitution. One man, Adelvis Jose Rodriguez-Carmona, was arrested on the following charges:

One count of patronizing prostitution

One count of possessing a firearm with intent to go armed

Four counts of drugs general category for resale

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

The TBI stated that investigative efforts confirmed Rodriguez-Carmona was apart of the Tren de Aragua (TDA).

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.