Skip to Content
Crime

Tennessee officials arrest four people for sex trafficking

By ,
today at 7:05 AM
Published 7:14 AM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A collaborative effort between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), Chattanooga Police Department (CPD), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has resulted in four arrests.

According to the TBI, the joint investigation aimed to disrupt human sex trafficking activities in Hamilton County.

Acting on gathered intelligence, authorities located a local hotel where they confirmed illegal sex operations were taking place.

Three women were arrested on charges of prostitution. One man, Adelvis Jose Rodriguez-Carmona, was arrested on the following charges:

  • One count of patronizing prostitution
  • One count of possessing a firearm with intent to go armed
  • Four counts of drugs general category for resale
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia

The TBI stated that investigative efforts confirmed Rodriguez-Carmona was apart of the Tren de Aragua (TDA).

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content