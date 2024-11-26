One person dead in road rage shooting, suspect taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that left one man dead.

"Had he stayed in his car. It isn't worth someone's life. There's a lot of construction, traffic down there also. Just everyone be patient. None of this is worth your life over a road rage incident," said Lt. Jason Johansson, with the Las Vegas Metropolitian Police Department (LVMPD).

According to police, preliminary details of the investigation reveal that Monday afternoon, just after 4:00pm, the man, revealed to be a rideshare driver, was driving a Jeep Cherokee, with two passengers inside the vehicle, heading northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and Plaza Drive when a road rage incident occurred between a woman driving a silver Subaru Sedan.

Police say at the moment, the man steped out of his vehicle and went to the driver-side window of the sedan where the woman brandished a firearm and opened fire.

After brandishing a firearm of his own, police say the man fell to the ground.

Police say the woman then fled the scene, but after identifying the license plates and using Metro's Air Unit officers were able to locate the suspect at the registered vehicle's residence near Washington and Torrey Pines.

Police say the woman complied and was taken into custody.

Several tourists, who were walking near the scene of the crime, say they have been left in shock and in disbelief hearing the details of this incident.

"To hear that there was a shooting is a little scary...It's a little scary like, I don't know why would that happen now? It's sad that it boiled over on somebody and now somebody is dead...that is really sad. As safe as we thought this place is, I still think it's safe, but that kind of jars you...It's a little jarring," said Peter Bastian, a tourist.