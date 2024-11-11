CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked man in New York tries to abduct child

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Terrifying footage shows an attempted kidnapping of a child in Brooklyn on Saturday, November 9, local media reported, citing police.

Footage posted to X by Crown Heights Shomrim Patrol (CH Shomrim), a neighborhood patrol organization, shows a father walking with his two children, a boy and girl, on Kingston Avenue.

A masked man grabs the little boy's hand and tries to walk away. The father holds onto the boy's hand and pushes the man away.

According to the post, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. In a later update, the organization said a suspect was arrested over the incident.

No injuries were reported and the suspect, a 28-year old man, was charged with second degree kidnapping, reports said.