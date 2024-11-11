Skip to Content
Crime

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Masked man in New York tries to abduct child

By ,
today at 7:23 AM
Published 7:32 AM

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Terrifying footage shows an attempted kidnapping of a child in Brooklyn on Saturday, November 9, local media reported, citing police.

Footage posted to X by Crown Heights Shomrim Patrol (CH Shomrim), a neighborhood patrol organization, shows a father walking with his two children, a boy and girl, on Kingston Avenue.

A masked man grabs the little boy's hand and tries to walk away. The father holds onto the boy's hand and pushes the man away.

According to the post, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. In a later update, the organization said a suspect was arrested over the incident.

No injuries were reported and the suspect, a 28-year old man, was charged with second degree kidnapping, reports said.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content