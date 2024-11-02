Skip to Content
Crime

Florida authorities respond to hazmat call at an early voting site

By ,
today at 8:14 AM
Published 8:18 AM

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a hazmat scare at an early voting site in Florida's Seminole County on Friday.

Just before 9:00pm Eastern, the Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) responded to a call to investigate a hazmat call at Seminole County Public Library.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) initially received reports of an odor around the ballot box.

Fire crews did not locate any evidence of chemical substances or hazards.

However, all 14 library workers were evacuated out of caution and one poll worker was taken to the hospital for hypertension.

No arrests have been made.

Crime

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

