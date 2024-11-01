Two dead, six injured in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were killed and six others were injured Thursday night when shots rang out in downtown Orlando, Florida following a Halloween celebration.

A large crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspect actually opened fire in two locations causing chaos as people fled the area before he was taken into cutody by officers responding to the shots.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

There were between 50 and 100,000 people out in the area at the time of the shooting.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith played video at a press conference early Friday morning showing the crowd reacting to the shots in both locations and body camera video showing officers responding to the gunfire, confronting the suspect, and taking him into custody.

"He has been identified as 17-year-old Jalen Dwayne Edgar. He was previously arrested for grand theft in 2023," Smith said.