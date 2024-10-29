More details on the deputy-involved shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New developments in the deputy-involved shooting that happened before noon on Monday.

In a press release, deputies with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to the area of W. County 12th 1/2 Street on Monday at around 11:50am after receiving reports of a disturbance involving a suspect with a firearm.

When deputies arrived, YCSO says they made contact with the suspect, a 51-year-old man, who reportedly had a shotgun "while yelling and attempting to open a neighbor's door."

YCSO says the suspect was "non-compliant to verbal commands" during the de-escalation attempts and "pointed his shotgun at the deputies." This was when deputies shot the suspect, causing him to drop his shotgun.

After that, YCSO says the suspect, who was suffering serious injuries, received emergency aid on scene and Rural Metro took him to Onvida Health to be treated.

YCSO further says no other injuries were reported, the deputies involved were placed on modified duty, and the Yuma County Critical Incident Response Team took over the investigation.

Eduardo Morales will have more details later this evening.