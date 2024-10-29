Aggravated assault suspect appears in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in last week's aggravated assault is appearing in court Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), the suspect, a 24-year-old man, shot a 29-year-old man in the area of East 40th Place last Thursday.

YPD says the victim was taken to Onvida Health and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries while the suspect was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center.

