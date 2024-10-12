U.S. Army soldier sentenced to 14 years in prison

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A disgraced U.S. Army soldier who was caught in a sting operation offering to help terrorists ambush servicemen in the Middle East is sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Cole Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, made headlines in January 2021 when he was arrested at Fort Stewart in georgia.

The 24-year old from Ohio pleaded guilty last year.

Court documents say Bridges began researching terrorist propaganda online and promoting jihadist ideology on social media before he joined the Army in 2019.

He began communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIS supporter, even offering instructions on how best to attack U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Bridges is ordered to serve 168 months, that's 14 years, in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release.