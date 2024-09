UMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) arrested a 26-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old victim last Thursday, September 5.

Police say the alleged abuse happened over the summer in the City of Yuma and within Yuma County Limits.

He's facing 19 felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is currently being held at the Yuma County Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.